Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 21:11 Hits: 9

Latin American democracies face tests this weekend with elections in Guatemala and Ecuador — and as a far-right candidate starts getting traction for a run for Argentina's presidency this fall.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/18/1194760893/high-stakes-elections-lie-ahead-in-guatemala-ecuador-and-argentina