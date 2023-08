Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 05:07 Hits: 10

No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years since the election in Georgia or elsewhere, despite Trump's baseless claims.

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/18/1194559233/trump-cancels-press-conference-on-election-fraud-claims-citing-attorneys-advice