Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 09:08 Hits: 5

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is using the Inflation Reduction Act as a key message for Democrats in 2024. He says it will frame the choice for voters between Republicans and Democrats.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/17/1194349583/schumer-touts-inflation-reduction-act-as-a-way-for-democrat-to-win-voters