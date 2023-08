Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 22:08 Hits: 5

Adm. Lisa Franchetti is set to become the first woman to head the Navy. Her confirmation is being held up by one senator as part of a protest over abortion policy within the military.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/15/1194047436/the-first-nomination-of-a-woman-as-navy-leader-is-held-up-by-abortion-protest