Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 11:54 Hits: 0

GOP presidential candidates, including Donald Trump, gathered in Iowa. Meanwhile the attorney general has appointed a special counsel for Hunter Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/13/1193640286/politics-chat-gop-candidates-gather-in-iowa-special-counsel-for-hunter-biden