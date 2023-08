Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 11:54 Hits: 0

Former Pres. Donald Trump faces the prospect of multiple trials as he campaigns for office. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks former federal prosecutor Daniel Richman whether Trump needs to attend them.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/13/1193640328/will-trumps-court-appearances-interfere-with-his-campaign-plans-for-2024