Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 20:15 Hits: 0

With just over a week to go until election day, Ecuador is under a state of emergency and in shock after the assassination of a presidential candidate at a campaign rally.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/10/1193297737/ecuador-reels-after-leading-presidential-candidate-is-assassinated