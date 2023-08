Kabul fell to the Taliban close to two years ago, but desperate Afghans continue to flee, even taking the dangerous route into the U.S. across the Mexican border. Here's the story of one such family.

(Image credit: Catie Dull/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/09/1191261511/how-one-afghan-family-made-the-perilous-journey-across-the-u-s-mexico-border