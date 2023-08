Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 20:44 Hits: 4

The United Nations Security Council meets on Sudan, as a deadly power struggle in the capital continues. More than 4 million people have been uprooted in the conflict, which began in April.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/09/1192996919/un-security-council-meets-about-the-ongoing-power-struggle-in-sudan