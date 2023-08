Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 17:29 Hits: 3

Russell Moore criticized Donald Trump and the Southern Baptist Convention's response to a sexual abuse crisis. Then he found himself on the outside.

(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/08/1192663920/southern-baptist-convention-donald-trump-christianity