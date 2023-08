Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 11:33 Hits: 4

Donald Trump's legal team has until 5:00 p.m. to respond to prosecutors' request for a protective order. The FDA has approved the first pill to treat postpartum depression.

(Image credit: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/07/1192440047/up-first-briefing-trump-fights-protective-order-fda-approves-postpartum-pill