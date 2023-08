Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 August 2023 21:00 Hits: 4

The order could bar Trump from improperly using any evidence shared with the defense team, such as witness statements.

(Image credit: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/06/1192402513/why-prosecutors-want-a-protective-order-in-the-criminal-case-against-trump