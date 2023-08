Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

Prosecutors allege the former president and co-conspirators used lies to advance criminal conspiracies to overturn the election. Scholars say distant and recent history show how potent lies can be.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/07/1191813216/new-charges-against-trump-focus-on-lies-scholars-see-an-authoritarian-playbook