Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 09:22 Hits: 6

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Trump budget director Russell Vought, who now heads the think tank Center for Renewing America, about reshaping the executive branch if Donald Trump is reelected.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/07/1192432628/conservatives-mull-how-2nd-trump-presidency-could-reshape-the-federal-government