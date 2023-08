Articles

Published on Friday, 04 August 2023

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to four charges of criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from the courthouse. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam

