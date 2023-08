Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

Fox devoted 300 segments over an 8-month period to a disinformation researcher named Nina Jankowicz who joined the Biden administration. She says the coverage distorted her work and led her to resign.

(Image credit: DHS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/04/1191990325/ex-biden-officials-lawsuit-against-fox-echoes-case-that-led-to-big-settlement