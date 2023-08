Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 09:07 Hits: 5

In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump claimed he could shoot someone and not lose any voters. Now, he faces criminal charges in three separate indictments, and voters continue to support "Teflon Don."

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/04/1191279975/raising-money-poll-numbers-donald-trump-teflon-don-indictments-criminal-charges