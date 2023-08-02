The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What Trump’s Latest Indictment Means for 2024

Did former President Donald Trump conspire to defraud the United States, conspire to obstruct an official proceeding, actually obstruct that preceding and conspire to willfully deprive American citizens of their right to vote?

Those will now be questions for a federal jury after a grand jury indicted the former president on four felony charges on Tuesday.

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what was in the Department of Justice’s 45 page charging document, what comes next and how Americans are thinking about it.

