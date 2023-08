Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023

Former US President Donald Trump is due to appear in court Thursday, after a grand jury in Washington accused him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Washington.

