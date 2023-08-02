The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Indicted Over Attempts to Overturn 2020 Election

Trump Indicted Over Attempts to Overturn 2020 Election Former U.S. President Donald Trump continues to defy expectations as he surges ahead of other Republican contenders for the presidential nomination despite multiple indictments against him — and with words of support from some of his own rivals. As he was indicted again Tuesday over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, VOA’s Anita Powell looks at the unprecedented path of the former president.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-indicted-over-attempts-to-overturn-2020-election/7207964.html

