Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 22:48 Hits: 4

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with lawyer and presidential historian Tim Naftali about the significance of Trump's latest indictment for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/01/1191477405/lawyer-and-presidential-historian-weighs-in-the-significance-of-trumps-indictmen