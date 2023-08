Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 11:21 Hits: 7

NPR's Leila Fadel talks with former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb about the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the election, and the potential legal jeopardy for the former president.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/31/1191034009/another-indictment-against-trumps-efforts-to-undermine-democracy-could-come-soon