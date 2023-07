Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 17:15 Hits: 1

The former president claimed that references in news articles or by the network's hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as "the Big Lie" was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/30/1190983801/a-federal-judge-has-dismissed-trumps-defamation-case-against-cnn-over-the-big-li