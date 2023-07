Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 13:34 Hits: 1

The race to choose a Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election is heating up in Iowa. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, the Iowa GOP’s Lincoln Dinner Friday brought nearly all of the party’s candidates to one place, allowing each to woo voters ahead of the January 15 caucus.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/republican-presidential-candidates-woo-voters-at-iowa-gop-s-lincoln-dinner/7203201.html