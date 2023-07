Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 7

As most Korean War vets are well into their 90s, they still struggle with America's perceptions of what has been called "the Forgotten War."

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/30/1190557148/korean-war-armistice-anniversary