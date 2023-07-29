The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trump Charged With Willfully Retaining US Military Plan to Attack Iran

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Trump Charged With Willfully Retaining US Military Plan to Attack Iran Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday with illegally retaining a classified document detailing an operational U.S. military plan of attack on Iran, and with two counts of attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate or conceal evidence” during the investigation into the classified documents he took to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-charged-with-willfully-retaining-us-military-plan-to-attack-iran/7203061.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version