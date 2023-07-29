Trump Charged With Willfully Retaining US Military Plan to Attack Iran

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 02:26 Hits: 6

Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday with illegally retaining a classified document detailing an operational U.S. military plan of attack on Iran, and with two counts of attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate or conceal evidence” during the investigation into the classified documents he took to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

