Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 20:39 Hits: 5

The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act includes tax breaks for electric vehicle battery manufacturers. But some European countries are concerned about increased competition from the U.S.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/26/1190327567/biden-sees-international-backlash-for-boosting-the-ev-battery-industry-in-the-u-