Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 21:02 Hits: 7

A U.S. judge says the reversal shows "why individuals aspiring for public office and those achieving that objective" shouldn't call for a specific verdict in criminal cases.

(Image credit: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/26/1190254340/bowe-bergdahl-desertion-conviction-voided