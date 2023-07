Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 21:22 Hits: 5

As the movie Oppenheimer plays in theaters across the country, families affected by fallout from atomic testing in New Mexico are pushing Congress for compensation.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/26/1190327624/oppenheimers-forgotten-victims-of-atomic-testing-push-congress-for-compensation