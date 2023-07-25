Who Would Win If Trump Wasn’t In The GOP Primary?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023

It is widely believed that former President Donald Trump will be indicted for a third time in the coming days or weeks, as he received a target letter from the Department of Justice last week. The potential federal charges involve the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election leading up to that day.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what Americans think about Jan. 6, Trump’s role in it and whether he ought to be charged. They also draft a 2024 Republican primary lineup, under a hypothetical scenario in which Trump’s legal woes catch up to him and the field is thrown open.

