Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 4

NPR's Scott Simon talks Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, the incoming chairman of the National Governors Association. He says he wants Americans to learn how to have "healthy conflict."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/22/1189580616/gov-spencer-cox-of-utah-wants-americans-to-learn-how-to-disagree