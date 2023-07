Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 21:39 Hits: 8

Alabama lawmakers refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district, a move that could defy an order from the U.S. Supreme Court to give minority voters a greater voice in elections.

(Image credit: Kim Chandler/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/21/1189494854/alabama-redistricting-map-black-districts