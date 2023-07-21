What’s Next In The Julian Assange Case

Articles

Friday, 21 July 2023

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his legal team believe that Assange may be extradited to the United States before the end of summer.

It is unfortunately time for us to prepare for court proceedings, and so far, you came through for us marvelously.

I am so grateful to our readers for exceeding our goal of raising $1,000 to support my coverage of Assange’s U.S. court proceedings. You raised over $3,000.

Now that we have plenty to cover the costs of traveling to Alexandria, Virginia, if Assange is arraigned, let’s build on this momentum and raise our goal to support our coverage going forward.

Donate $50 to help us reach $5,000 and establish an independent journalism fund that will ensure I am at any US proceedings that are convened in 2023.

We know the prestige media won’t do this case justice, so it’s important to have independent media like Shadowproof there to give it the attention it deserves.

But each reporting trip will require Shadowproof to spend money on airfare ($400 round trip), taxi or Uber/Lyft rides ($150+), and food and incidental expenses ($150+). We also may need to pay for lodging, which can run over $100 a night.

The bigger our budget, the easier it will be for us to plan our travel and coverage—including collaborating with other reporters to produce the most robust reporting on Assange’s prosecution possible.

Can you help me cover the costs of regularly traveling to Alexandria, Virginia, to report on the next chapter in a prosecution by the United States that puts all journalists at risk?

I have reported extensively on the Assange case since 2010. This year, I published Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assangeto help the public understand the stakes of this case.

In recent years, donors like you have funded my work on this case as I provided live court updates from London and published detailed articles for subscribers of Shadowproof’s newsletter The Dissenter.

I earned recognition in 2013 from PBS FRONTLINE for my journalism on the military court-martial against Chelsea Manning.

Andrew Cockburn, DC editor for Harper’s Magazine, praised my reporting on Assange while critiquing the prestige media for their lack of coverage and interest in this unprecedented case.

Can you chip in $25 and ensure I am in court to document the initial phase of US proceedings against Assange?

