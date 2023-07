Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 12:45 Hits: 0

The Mayor of London defends the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone, which was a big issue in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66270309?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA