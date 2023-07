Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 09:01 Hits: 0

Seven tech companies, including Google, Meta and OpenAI, have voluntarily made commitments on developing and managing artificial intelligence. But there isn't much accountability in the process.

(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/21/1188831773/the-white-house-and-big-tech-companies-release-commitments-on-managing-ai