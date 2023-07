Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 21:12 Hits: 2

Peru is bracing for a fresh wave of protests. Thousands of anti-government protestors have started converging on cities across the country calling for the resignation of the President.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/19/1188739771/thousands-of-anti-government-protestors-in-peru-call-for-the-presidents-resignat