Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The U.S. Supreme Court has used an obscure legal idea to justify delaying the redrawing of voting maps, forcing some elections to use voting districts that lower courts found to be illegally drawn.

(Image credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

