Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

Isaac Herzog's visit comes after the House passed a GOP-led resolution reaffirming support for Israel in the wake of incendiary comments made and later walked back by a leading Democrat.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/19/1188441351/israel-jayapal-herzog-house-progressives