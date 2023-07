Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 11:38 Hits: 7

GOP House lawmakers want to amend the defense authorization bill. Twitter rival Threads wants to downgrade news and politics. The Hollywood actors union holds a strike vote this morning.

(Image credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Get Free)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/13/1187444962/up-first-briefing-defense-bill-delayed-threads-news-policy-sag-aftra-strike-vote