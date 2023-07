Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 17:17 Hits: 6

Several hundred people could have dropped the small bag of cocaine near a door to the West Wing. But without fingerprints, DNA or video evidence, the Secret Service can't figure out who did it.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/13/1187505413/white-house-cocaine-investigation