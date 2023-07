Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 18:21 Hits: 8

ChatGPT sees its first hint of regulation as the federal agency requests documentation about its business practices.

(Image credit: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/13/1187532997/ftc-investigating-chatgpt-over-potential-consumer-harm