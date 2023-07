Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 09:01 Hits: 6

At the Family Leader summit in Des Moines, GOP presidential hopefuls will try to convince Iowa's influential evangelical voting bloc they have the conservative credentials to win the caucuses.

(Image credit: Madeleine Charis King/IPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/14/1187571812/evangelical-christian-voters-in-iowa-love-trump-can-another-republican-win-them-