Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 20:37 Hits: 7

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., about controversy surrounding some conservative lawmakers pushing to amend policies from the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/13/1187573928/rep-sherrill-denounces-controversial-amendments-blocking-passing-of-the-ndaa