If Movie Theaters Were Honest

If movie theaters were honest, they would be still in business. People are always willing to rationalize spending way too much money on stale popcorn, watered down soda, and having gunk on the bottom of your shoes that won't scrape off for a week, just to get a sore neck and hearing loss for the experience you can only get at a theater. And then you get to do it all over again the next weekend. It's also another reason why I am so glad to be married and out of the dating scene.

Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/if-movie-theaters-were-honest

