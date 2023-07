Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 21:30 Hits: 6

Some members want to use the package for changes that could expand or limit access to the country's biggest food safety net program.

(Image credit: Eamon Queeney for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/11/1185499996/congress-tackles-food-stamp-changes-in-the-farm-bill