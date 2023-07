Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 21:40 Hits: 4

A lawsuit required Phoenix officials to show they've making progress clearing the city's largest homeless encampment. Businesses and homeless people have differing opinions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/11/1187077474/the-latest-in-phoenixs-efforts-to-remove-biggest-homeless-encampment-after-lawsu