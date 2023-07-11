It's Time To Remove Donald J. Trump From The Ballot

Articles

Tuesday, 11 July 2023

A pair of advocacy organizations that have long argued former President Donald Trump's incitement of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol legally disqualifies him from holding office again plan to make that case with a week of rallies and banner drops beginning on Sunday.

Free Speech for People and Mi Familia Vota are among various groups and legal scholars that cite Section 3 of the 14th Amendment—which bars from office anyone who has taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion"—to assert that Trump and some congressional Republicans can't serve in government because of the Capitol attack.

The two groups are now organizing events outside secretary of state offices in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Oregon "to make sure that they are taking a stand by disqualifying Trump in those spaces, which is something that the secretary of state can do," Mi Familia Vota executive director Héctor Sánchez toldThe Hill.

