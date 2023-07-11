The Case For Social Media Socialism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 22:11 Hits: 4

I think we have all been exceedingly patient as we’ve watched Elon Musk systemically detach Twitter from all the things that made it an actually useful means of communication and witnessed the resulting efforts by other wealthy people to launch competing versions that have a good chunk of Twitter's new awfulness in them from the get-go. This week saw the launch of Threads, a new slice of Instagram and part of Facebook/Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's attempts to make All The Internets Belong To Him. Other billionaires are making similar attempts, and a platform called Mastodon is attempting to be the not-billionaire-owned underdog that trades top-down evil for distributed fitfulness.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/case-social-media-socialism