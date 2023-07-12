Oh Hell No, Ohio!

Articles

Leigh McGowan warns us about some super sneaky shit that Ohio Republicans are trying to pull. They are trying to convince Ohio voters to vote for a state constitutional amendment which would silence their own voices. The amendment would change voting from a simple majority to a supermajority. In other words, instead of needing 50% plus one, they would need to cross the 60% threshold.

To give you an idea how bad the idea is, the Ohio GOP are willing to break a law they just passed about having no special elections in August by - wait for it - having this election in August!

Come on, Ohio! You can't be that stupid! Vote no!

Open thread below....

