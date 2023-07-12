The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oh Hell No, Ohio!

Leigh McGowan warns us about some super sneaky shit that Ohio Republicans are trying to pull. They are trying to convince Ohio voters to vote for a state constitutional amendment which would silence their own voices. The amendment would change voting from a simple majority to a supermajority. In other words, instead of needing 50% plus one, they would need to cross the 60% threshold.

To give you an idea how bad the idea is, the Ohio GOP are willing to break a law they just passed about having no special elections in August by - wait for it - having this election in August!

Come on, Ohio! You can't be that stupid! Vote no!

