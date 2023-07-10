Judge Orders Deadbeat Steve Bannon To Pay $500,000 In Legal Fees

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 19:12 Hits: 0

A New York judge has ordered disgraced former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to pay his former attorneys nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees for work on various legal matters. Jinkies, it's hard to believe that a man who described his subordinates as a "c-nt" while he was the head honcho at Breitbart would be a deadbeat.

He was a shitty husband, too. Bannon's then-wife claimed he pulled at her neck and wrist during an altercation over their finances. A police officer reported witnessing red marks on her neck and wrist.

He's a deadbeat in every aspect of his life.

CNN reports:

A New York judge has ordered Steve Bannon to pay his former attorneys nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees for work on various legal matters, including his fight against a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. The law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP sued Bannon in February alleging he failed to pay his legal bills for work the lawyers did for him on the congressional investigation as well as criminal investigations into his efforts to crowdfund a wall along the southern US border. read more

